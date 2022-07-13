LIVE: 140th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country’s east.
07:31 CEST
#Russian invaders hit #Bakhmut, #Donetsk region with artillery at night. Arrivals in residential areas of the city are reported. pic.twitter.com/XZajc6zH8R
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022
07:29 CEST
A bill was published on the website of the #Ukrainian parliament proposing to recognize the independence of the #Chechen Republic of #Ichkeria. It was initiated by the deputies Oleksiy @GoncharenkoUa and Musa Mahomedov. pic.twitter.com/iSmP2iLpla
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022
07:15 CEST
Among them are three civilians, a former police officer, and a soldier of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. One of the released had a serious combat wound, all of them are currently receiving medical treatment.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 13, 2022
07:05 CEST
Another video from occupied #Luhansk. pic.twitter.com/YquBQHiqH6
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022
07:02 CEST
Oleksiy #Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of #Ukraine, said that fhe Supreme Commander has set the task “that all our territories are liberated from the aggressor”.
��5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/6cUALHxmfS
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69