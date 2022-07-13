LIVE: 140th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine launched long-range rocket attacks on Russian forces in southern Ukraine and destroyed an ammunition store, its military said, as Russia continued to pound the country’s east.

07:31 CEST

#Russian invaders hit #Bakhmut, #Donetsk region with artillery at night. Arrivals in residential areas of the city are reported. pic.twitter.com/XZajc6zH8R

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022

07:29 CEST

A bill was published on the website of the #Ukrainian parliament proposing to recognize the independence of the #Chechen Republic of #Ichkeria. It was initiated by the deputies Oleksiy @GoncharenkoUa and Musa Mahomedov. pic.twitter.com/iSmP2iLpla

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022

07:15 CEST

Among them are three civilians, a former police officer, and a soldier of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. One of the released had a serious combat wound, all of them are currently receiving medical treatment.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 13, 2022

07:05 CEST

Another video from occupied #Luhansk. pic.twitter.com/YquBQHiqH6

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022

07:02 CEST

Oleksiy #Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of #Ukraine, said that fhe Supreme Commander has set the task “that all our territories are liberated from the aggressor”.

��5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/6cUALHxmfS

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 13, 2022