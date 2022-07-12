Pulse of Culture 12.07

This edition of Pulse of Culture kicks off with the 23rd Esposizione Internazionale di Triennale Milano themed “Unknown unknown” highlighting planets as far as byond the galaxy and as close as our own. It features Poland’s greenhouse silent disco from the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and the Museum of Architecture in Wrocław.

Curated by Małgorzata Devosges-Cuber and Michał Duda, the Greenhouse Silent Disco exhibition ties in with the Triennale’s theme by referencing the Romantic concept of experiencing nature both sensually and bodily, and empathizing with it. The project was inspired by the research of renowned plant physiologist Professor Hazem Kalaji of the Agriculture and Biology Department at Warsaw University of Life Sciences, who has devised a method of monitoring the condition of individual plants and entire ecosystems.

The show then delves deep with Polish archeologists as they unveil their unique discovery in their research under the architecture in Church of the holy spirit in Vilnius.

Staying on the thread of discoveries, the famous painting “Nude with a Hat” by the renowned painter Amedeo Modigliani was discovered to have at least three paintings hidden underneath it according to an x-ray scan, perhaps even more.

The programme proceeds to draw our attention to the Festival d’Avignon where Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Black Monk” was featured. The inclusion of a Russian producer by the festival did not go without controversy, but the breathtaking theatrics dissipate any doubt for his work being one of the most highly anticipated.

This edition of Pulse of Culture concludes with the Film review festival in Warsaw, known as “Under the common sky” featuring films by producers in Poland that are from all other corners of the world.