World News 12.07

The world is threatened with a global energy crisis, contenders for UK PM keep popping up, and Webb deep-space telescope produces stunning images of far-off worlds. This and much more in the Tuesday instalment of World News.

Global energy crisis

The world is about to see a major energy crisis, foresees the head of the International Energy Agency. Germany is already experiencing a crisis with major price hikes and possible shortages of natural gas. More about how Europe is coping with the crisis in our report.

John Kerry in Warsaw

The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited Warsaw on Tuesday. He was welcomed in the Polish capital by the country’s President and Prime Minister. In the difficult energy situation currently experienced by Europe, co-operation between Warsaw and Washington is especially important.

Kharkiv under fire

Ukraine’s second-largest city is under increasingly fierce fire from the Russian invaders. The deteriorating situation in Kharkiv has forced residents to once again seek refuge in metro stations. TVP World’s correspondent, Marcin Nowak, reported on the situation.

Ukrainian artillery

US artillery systems seem to be making a difference in Ukraine. TVP World’s correspondent, Krzysztof Panek, was near Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, to report on the situation in the area.

Polish Foreign Minister visits Serbia

On Tuesday, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković. They talked about bilateral relations, the situation in the region, and Serbia’s integration into the European Union.

The bid for Downing Street

The leadership of the British Conservative Party has announced, that a new Prime Minister will be chosen on September 5 2022. While several candidates have already put forward their bids to succeed Boris Johnson as the party’s leader, already some of them are pulling ahead of the rest of the pack in polls.

Croatia to join the Eurozone

Croatia will use the euro as its currency from January 1, 2023. The Council of the European Union has adopted the final three pieces of legislation necessary for this, one of which sets the exchange rate.

Japan bids farewell to former PM Abe

Japan has held a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, slain by a gunman the previous week. The country will remember him for his transformative and groundbreaking foreign policies, as well as his deeply rooted patriotism.

Europe swelters under heatwave

Europe continues to sweat under a powerful heatwave as record-high temperatures are being observed in various countries. The south of Europe and the United Kingdom are among the regions most affected by extremely hot summer.

Webb telescope and new space discoveries

The data transfer from the Webb Telescope to Earth is done and NASA, alongside the President of the United States, unveiled their discoveries. Marking a breakthrough in the search for the beginning of being, the high-resolution photographs were done in infra-red spectrum and shows a picture dating more than 4 billion years ago.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s Rafał Tomański interviewed Olga Gerasymyuk, chair of the Ukrainian National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council.