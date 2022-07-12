US climate envoy Kerry praises Poland for helping Ukraine

The Polish nation deserves gratitude for supporting Ukrainian refugees, John Kerry, the US president’s Special Envoy for Climate, said in Warsaw on Tuesday.

John Kerry, who ran for the White House in 2004 on the Democratic party ticket and currently serves as President Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, paid a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, July 12, and met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Although Mr Kerry’s agenda was intended for discussion of topics such as transitioning to more environmentally friendly energy sources, like renewable and nuclear power (he also praised Poland’s electric bus manufacturing sector), the most important words were in relation to Poland’s assistance rendered to Ukraine.

Kerry praised Poland saying he is “grateful for the great leadership exercised by Poland, as well as for the generosity of Poles who have given so much to the refugees.”