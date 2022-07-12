OSCE head praises Serbia for stability, security

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) appreciates Serbia’s efforts to raise stability, security and democracy levels, OSCE head and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday while at an official visit in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

During his visit, Minister Rau held talks with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković. At the press conference following the meeting Rau described Serbia as “a trustworthy and active OSCE member”, noting how it is making large contributions to the organisation’s diplomacy and security planning.

“We appreciate [Serbia’s] efforts to uphold stability and security, and that it has continued to strengthen its democratic institutions,” Rau said.

Rau also referred to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it a major security challenge for the region. He stressed that Russian aggression “runs against all international norms, standards and obligations.”

Mr Rau also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić during his visit.