ISIS leader killed in US drone strike

The US Central Command issued a statement announcing that Maher al-Agal has been killed in a drone strike in northwestern Syria, and an associate close to him was also seriously injured.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the statement added.

The US Central Command added further that al-Agal is considered to be responsible for developing ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria, and his death should hand another blow to the Islamist insurgent group in its efforts to reorganise as a guerrilla force since losing large swathes of territory.

The Syrian Civil Defence – a humanitarian organization that operates in opposition-controlled areas, noted how the unidentified drone targeted a motorcycle in the village of Khaltan, in the northern countryside of the Aleppo region, killing two.

At the peak of its powers from 2014-2017, The Islamic State ruled over millions of people and claimed responsibility for and inspired attacks in countless cities around the world. Its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared a caliphate on over a quarter of Iraq and Syria in 2014, before he was killed in a raid carried out by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019 as the group demised.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region,” a U.S. Central Command spokesman said in a statement on the drone strike.