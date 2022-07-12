Aiding Ukraine of top importance to Poland, MoD says in Kyiv

Mariusz Błaszczak, in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, said Russia's victory over Ukraine would seriously expose Poland as a possible next victim.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Aiding Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia is a top priority for Poland as Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict would put Poland in extreme danger, Poland’s defence minister said on Tuesday in Kyiv.

“Of course Ukraine is fighting for its own freedom, but a free Ukraine also means a free Poland. A Russian-conquered Ukraine – God forbid – would spell deadly danger for Poland,” Błaszczak said.

He added that to date Poland has forwarded USD 1.7 billions’ worth of aid to Ukraine and was among its main supporters in the conflict.

“We want to neighbour a free Ukraine, not Russia, and that is why we are supporting Ukraine,” he added.

Błaszczak said he and Reznikov discussed possibilities of training Ukrainian troops in Poland. He said this especially concerned sapper crews, needed to clear parts of the country of Russian mines.