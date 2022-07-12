Passenger limits in London Heathrow airport

London’s Heathrow Airport said it would cap the number of departing passengers at 100,000 a day this summer. The move comes after the airport struggled to cope with a rebound in demand and traveller disruptions.

Airlines at Britain’s busiest airport have already responded to a government appeal to cut capacity but Heathrow said it needed them to go further.

“Some airlines have taken significant action, but others have not, and we believe that further action is needed now to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in an open letter to passengers on Tuesday.

Heathrow said that the airport as a whole could collectively serve 100,000 departing passengers, a number that had regularly been exceeded in recent weeks resulting in unacceptable levels of service.

“Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable: long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations,” the letter stated.

“We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce a capacity cap with effect from 12 July to 11 September,” Mr Holland-Kaye’s statement emphasised.

He apologised for possible changes of some journeys being moved to another time or airport, and affecting many people’s travel plans.