World’s first wind turbine fence panel set to revolutionise wind energy production

Developed by Opole firm Panel Wiatrowy, the panel is comprised of a system of vertical turbines which effectively transform low wind speeds of 1-10 metres per second, the speeds most commonly found in Europe for 80 percent of the year, into electrical energy.

Panel Wiatrowy

A pioneering new wind turbine in the form of a fencing panel is set to revolutionise and optimise the production of wind energy from low speeds and in urban environments.

Developed by Opole firm Panel Wiatrowy, the panel is comprised of a system of vertical turbines which effectively transform low wind speeds of 1-10 metres per second, the speeds most commonly found in Europe for 80 percent of the year, into electrical energy.

The fencing around a private family home could cover the entire yearly needs of the house for electricity, together with the heating over winter.Panel Wiatrowy

Produced in variants from 1 to 4 metres, consumers will be able to install the panels as a standalone construction or as fencing around an entire home or commercial building.

It will also be possible to install the panels on roofs, viaducts and bridges, offices, warehouses or residential blocks of flats.

According to the company’s estimates, 10 meters worth of fencing will be able to generate 1KW of electricity and fencing an area of 1,000 square metres could generate 40kW.

According to the company’s estimates, 10 meters worth of fencing will be able to generate 1KW of electricity and fencing an area of 1,000 square metres could generate 40kW.Panel Wiatrowy

They also claim that the fencing around a private family home could cover the entire yearly needs of the house for electricity, together with the heating over winter.

And because the turbines used in its technology don’t generate noise distinguishable from background noise, the panels are safe for people and animals and easy to repair, while also working in all weather conditions and temperatures.

Produced in variants from 1 to 4 metres, consumers will be able to install the panels as a standalone construction or as fencing around an entire home or commercial building.Panel Wiatrowy

The company hopes that the panel will help to spearhead the next generation of land wind turbines, using new technologies never used before in wind energy production and that the idea will positively impact on the transition towards renewable energy by acting as a complement to already installed photovoltaic systems.

Writing on their Facebook profile, the company said: “Due to its widespread applications, the product will contribute to the decentralisation of energy grids, the speeding up of the electrification of road transport and the reduction of smog in cities.

The company hopes that the panel will help to spearhead the next generation of land wind turbines, using new technologies never used before in wind energy production and that the idea will positively impact on the transition towards renewable energy by acting as a complement to already installed photovoltaic systems.Panel Wiatrowy

“Where the drawbacks of photovoltaics begin, there also begin the advantages of wind panels, which can produce electrical energy also at night and on clouds days, and the effectiveness of production increases in the winter season.”

At the end of last month, the invention was awarded second place and a prize of 300,000 zloty (€62,700) in a competition for clean energy solutions organised by ING Polska bank.