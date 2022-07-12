Poland’s exports to Ukraine, Russia, Belarus drop in Q1 – central bank

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s exports to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus fell in the first quarter of 2022, the central bank has reported.

“Exports to Ukraine fell by 11.8 percent, to Russia by 18.1 percent, and to Belarus by 15.8 percent,” the National Bank of Poland (NBP) reported on Tuesday.

The biggest drop in exports to Russia was recorded in the sale of computers, computer chips, spare auto parts and white goods.

Exports to Belarus fell chiefly due to its ban on apple imports from Poland as a response to EU sanctions imposed on the country following the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.