Polish households not threatened by gas supply stoppage says gov’t official

Mueller admitted that gas prices would pose a huge challenge and put the blame for this on Russia's actions.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Polish households should not face any gas supply problems, a government spokesman has said.

“We have security guarantees,” Piotr Mueller told a Polish public radio programme on Tuesday, adding that Poland had its own gas pipeline going to Norway.

“Gas supplies have been guaranteed by the Norwegian side, there is also domestic production and there are deliveries through the LNG terminal (in Swinoujscie, north-western Poland – PAP),” the spokesman said.

Referring to the Baltic Pipe, the pipeline that will take gas from Norwegian waters to Poland, Mueller said that “this is one of the most important projects we launched immediately after we took power following the parliamentary election in 2015.”

“This was a proper decision which has given us security,” he added.

“Price guarantees are of key importance along with the situation on the electricity and coal markets,” Mueller said, adding that State Treasury companies would be focused on the coal market.

A major natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down on Monday for annual maintenance but there are concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia and is Germany’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries, as well.