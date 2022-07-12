Man leaves explosive device near Warsaw’s Old Town

Albert Zawada/PAP

Warsaw counter-terrorism officers, on Monday evening, secured an explosive device that was the cause of a mass evacuation of one of the capital’s most prestigious and well-known streets.

“The explosive device has been secured in a container for transporting hazardous materials,” Commissioner Sylwester Marczak from Warsaw’s police headquarters said.

The police did not release an official statement, but it is believed that the device was capable of causing massive damage.

On Monday, just after 7:00 p.m. the police evacuated people within a 200 metre radius of a building located on Krakowskie Przedmiescie near Warsaw’s Old Town. The area was cordoned off and closed.

“A man took a dangerous object out of a backpack and placed it on the ground,” Marczak told PAP.

Members of a bomb squad unit were called to the address and Marczak reported that the device had been secured at 8:30 p.m. and the area was reopened around 9:00 p.m.