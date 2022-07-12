Amazon considers Polish sites for new distribution centres

FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/PAP/EPA

E-commerce giant Amazon is considering siting new distribution centres in Poland, the company’s press officer has told PAP.

Konrad Mroz told PAP: “We are constantly considering new potential locations. We take into account many factors when taking decisions on where to develop buildings in order to best serve customers. We are engaged long-term in Poland and are concentrating on ensuring our customers great service, further increasing choice and access to products as well as offering fast and reliable delivery options.

“We carry out all investments in the countries in which we’re present in a thought-through way,” he continued. “Currently there are 10 Amazon distribution centres operating in Poland and we believe that number is currently optimal.”

Amazon has been operating in Poland since 2014 and has created over 25,000 permanent jobs in 10 logistics centres as well as in the Amazon Web Services office in Warsaw and the Technological Development Centres in Gdansk, Krakow, and Warsaw. Since 2012, the company has invested over PLN 12 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in the country.

In March 2021, the company launched the Amazon.pl service in Poland and the Amazon Prime service in October last year.