World News 11.07

Poles honoured the victims of the Volhynia massacre during World War Two, Bosniaks commemorated those murdered in Srebrenica 27 years ago, and Russia prepares to cut off natural gas deliveries to Germany under the guise of maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. This and much more in the Wednesday edition of World News.

The long shadow of brutal past

The massacre in Volhynia, a brutal ethnic cleansing that occurred during World War Two, happened 79 years ago, yet it remains a topic of division between Poles and Ukrainians to this day. But as divisive as the topic is, both parties are working together, so that the committed atrocities are not forgotten. TVP World’s correspondent in Kyiv, Krzysztof Panek, reported on how the Volhynia massacre is viewed in Ukraine, and on President Zelenskyy’s bill to grant Poles a similar status that Ukrainian refugees were granted in Poland in case of an emergency. TVP World Reporter Marek Steele-Zieliński was present at the commemorations of the massacre that took place in Warsaw.





Special status for Polish citizens in Ukraine bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a draft law, to establish legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens located on the territory of Ukraine, to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), the Ukrainian president’s office said Monday.

Shelling of Kharkiv

Russian forces stick to their strategy of relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities, and the victims of their attacks are usually civilians. A powerful rocket attack struck Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, where TVP World’s correspondent Marcin Nowak is present.





138th day of Russian invasion

Another day passes by, as Ukrainians fight in defence of their homeland. Provided with new rocket systems by their Western allies, the Ukrainian army hit strategic Russian positions. Despite advancements made by the Ukrainian army, civilians are still the target of Russian artillery.





27 years after Srebrenica

As the world looks at the atrocities committed by the Russian troops in Ukraine, Bosnians are commemorating their own tragedy. In 1995, the civil war in former Yugoslavia resulted in the killing of thousands of Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serbs, in what now is known as the Srebrenica Massacre.





Nord Stream 1 shut down

The gradual shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline through which Russian gas flows to Germany has begun. According to the operating company, renovation works on the Nord Stream gas pipeline will last until July 21. Germany fears that this may be an excuse for Russia not to restart the gas pipeline.





EU approves COVID-19 booster vaccine

Amid a new rise in infections and hospitalisations across Europe, European Union health agencies have recommended a second COVID-19 booster for all people over the age of 60, as well as those who are vulnerable to various medical risks.

Uber leaks

A scandal surrounding Uber has just come to light in the UK. According to the Guardian newspaper, leaked documents have given insight into the company’s lobbying and PR tactics, operating on the verge, or entirely outside of the law.

Polish Anthem Week

The Polish Anthem Week commenced with celebrations taking place in Poland and abroad. 2022 marks the 225th anniversary of the composition of the Dąbrowski Mazurka, written during the Napoleonic Wars and later adopted as the national anthem of Poland.





World News’ guest

World News’ guest was political scientist Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski.