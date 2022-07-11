President Zelenskyy pushes for special status of Polish citizens in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a draft law, to establish legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens located on the territory of Ukraine, to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), the Ukrainian president’s office said Monday.

The bill is to be a sign of gratitude to the Polish people for their solidarity and support for Ukraine, still defending itself from the Russian invasion.

Special treatment

The draft provides for the establishment of rights and guarantees for Polish citizens residing in Ukraine, analogous to those adopted in Poland on March 12 under the assistance for war refugees from Ukraine bill.

The bill provides, among other things, for the possibility of legal residence on Ukrainian territory for Polish citizens and their family members for 18 months, counting from the date of adoption of the law. Poles will also be given the right to work, the opportunity to carry out business activities, study in educational institutions, and receive medical services in Ukraine. Some social payments are also provided for.

Rescue city

The Ukrainian president’s office also reported in a communiqué that President Zelenskyy awarded the city of Przemyśl the honorary title of Rescue City. It was noted that the title was awarded for “the unprecedented solidarity of the local authorities, residents and volunteers of Przemyśl with the Ukrainian people, comprehensive massive assistance to Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homeland due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and strong support of Ukraine in defending its independence and sovereignty.”

Earlier, the city of Rzeszów was also honored in this way by the Ukrainian side.