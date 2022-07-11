Police defuse shell brought to Warsaw commemorations of Volhynia massacre

The police evacuated 350 people and set up a 200-metre perimeter for the bomb squad to defuse a rusty srtillery shell a man brought to a march commemorating the 79th anniversary of the massacre of Poles in Volhynia.

The assembly was not a part of the official government celebrations, which took place earlier on the day, July 11, and where Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki were present. 350 people gathered in front of a memorial commemorating the victims of the massacre of Poles in Volhynia during World War Two. The memorial is located on Krakowskie Przedmieście street in the centre of Warsaw near the Old Town area, frequented by large numbers of tourists and Varsovians alike, and near the Presidential Palace and the main campus of the University of Warsaw.

According to Chief Commissioner Sylwester Marczak the spokesman for the Warsaw police, around 7 pm a man took a rusted artillery shell out of his backpack and put it on the ground.

Moment przyjścia na Marsz z Okazji Upamiętnienia ofiar rzezi Wołyńskiej pana z niewybuchem. pic.twitter.com/OhNehLowvs

— RaportWojenny (@RaportWojenny) July 11, 2022

The police are not commenting in detail about the situation, but unofficial sources claim that the shell was very powerful. The police bomb squad set up a wide, 200-metre safety perimeter around the shell and requested the public avoids the area. Antiterrorists were also deployed to the area.

Pocisk został zabezpieczony przez pirotechników z Samodzielnego Pododdziału Kontrterrorystycznego Policji @Policja_KSP . Obecnie znajduje się on w beczce do przewozu materiałów wybuchowych. Cały czas działamy na miejscu. pic.twitter.com/0IX2z2doZC

— Policja Warszawa (@Policja_KSP) July 11, 2022

By 8.30 pm the bomb squad has secured the device, but the area remained sealed off. The 31-year-old man who brought the shell to the event was detained. The police released the information that he has a criminal record.