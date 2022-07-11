Most Poles support permanent presence of US troops in Poland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

In all, 86 percent of Poles are in favour of the permanent stationing of US soldiers in Poland and only 9.1 percent hold the opposite opinion, a recent poll has shown.

President Joe Biden announced at the Nato summit in Madrid on June 29 that the United States would boost its military presence in Europe, and create a permanent headquarters for its Army V Corps in Poland in response to threats coming from Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. move to establish a new permanent command post in Poland for the Army V Corps marks the first permanent stationing of American troops on the eastern edge of NATO’s territory.

Asked which president and whose government had better and more effective relations with the US, 37.9 percent said it is President Andrzej Duda and the government led by Mateusz Morawiecki, while 26.3 percent said it had been the former President Bronisław Komorowski and the council of ministers led by Donald Tusk.

According to 21.3 percent of the respondents, both presidents and both governments had similar relations with the US.

Estymator researcher carried out the poll, commissioned by DoRzeczy.pl, on July 5-6 on a representative sample of 1,100 adult Poles using the CATI method.