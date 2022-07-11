Pulse of Culture 11.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture our programme’s host Agata Konarska took a closer look at the closing days of the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. It is the biggest movie event in the Czech Republic and one of the most prestigious festivals in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Every year, the festival presents some 200 films from around the world, and regularly hosts famous and important filmmakers,” the event’s official website wrote.

This episode also featured the closing gala of Warsaw’s 31st Mozart Festival – Mozart Night vol. 2. During the event musicians from Ancient Instruments Ensemble of Warsaw Chamber Opera played excerpts from Don Giovanni, The Marriage of Figaro and The Magic Flute.

Other events covered in this episode include the history of the Polish anthem in an exhibition at the Polish Library in Paris, screening of the movie “Ponary in Vilnius. A declension by cases” and the sixth International Carillon Festival in Vilnius