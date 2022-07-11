No new monkeypox cases in Poland

Mykola Kalyeniak/PAP

There have been no new reported cases of monkeypox, a deputy health minister said on Monday.

Waldemar Kraska told PAP that the monkey pox situation was stable, adding that the disease “differed decidedly” from Covid-19, with infection only possible after contact with a carrier’s blood or other bodily fluids.

Last month, health authorities reported that there were an estimated 11 cases of the disease in Poland.

Kraska also said that the disease has been known for a long time, but until now was known to appear mainly in Africa.

“This is a disease that has been known for years, although it appeared endemically in Africa. Now it is present in Europe. It is decidedly different from Covid-19,” he said.

Kraska said no monkeypox deaths had been reported in Europe so far.