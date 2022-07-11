New job offers fall for second month in Poland

The number of new job offers in Poland has fallen for the second month in a row, compared to the same period of 2021, a report has revealed.

Grant Thornton’s and Element’s report, published on Monday, found 288,000 new job offers published on the 50 biggest recruitment websites in June, a decline of 8 percent compared to the same month of 2021 and 2 percent less in comparison with June 2019, a year not yet affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The time of records is gone and the decline of job offers is now being seen, and the declines will likely get bigger in the months to come because high inflation, high interest rates and growing wage demands are going to make it difficult for employers to create new jobs,” Grant Thornton’s Monika Smulewicz commented.

However, Poland’s biggest cities, including Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw and Gdansk, have all posted gains in new job offers.

With growth at 40 percent year on year, IT continued to be the leading sector in new job openings. The sector was followed by legal and HR jobs, up by 27 and 22 percent, respectively.