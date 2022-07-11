Man charged with calling for murder of president and PM

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

A man has been arrested on charges of inciting the assassination of Poland’s president and prime minister on social media, a top security official said on Monday.

Stanislaw Zaryn, the director of the National Security Department, said the man was arrested by officers from the Internal Security Agency (ABW) in the town of Belchatow, southern Poland.

The man, known only as Piotr U. owing to reporting restrictions, is accused of posting insulting comments about President Andrzej Duda on Facebook, and also calling for the murder of Duda, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, and police officers on other social media.

Piotr U. has pleaded not guilty, and says his posts merely expressed his private opinions.