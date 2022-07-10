Some Germans “want to restore the collaboration with Russia”: Ukrainian politician

The German Bundestag did not agree to send several hundred military transporters to Ukraine. According to Berlin, the decision was made to preserve their country’s own security interests. Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for 137 days causing tremendous damage to the country and the whole international community. To talk about the recent developments of the war TVP World invited Victor Tregubov, columnist and co-leader of the Ukrainian Democratic Axe party.

According to Mr Tregubov Ukraine is protecting the interests of Germany and the whole European Union by defending itself from Russia.

He said that Germany expects Ukraine to make some kind of compromise with Russia, to simply end the war. The columnist added that any kind of compromise or agreement with Moscow would include the destruction of Ukraine’s integrity and sovereignty.

“German politicians are influenced by views of some of their audience, some of their electors and they actually want to restore the collaboration with Russia while it would be possible for them. It’s hard for them to understand that it’s not going to happen now because Russia, for now, is going absolutely crazy,” Victor Tregubov pointed out.

He also emphasised that the current weapons deliveries to Ukraine made it possible to slow Russia considerably but not entirely stopped their advance. He reminded that Ukraine still needs more weapons to win the war with Russia.