World News 10.07

According to experts the war in Ukraine is more and more likely to cause another major international issue in the form of a food crisis. Some countries are already struggling to provide necessary foodstuffs to their citizens. Meanwhile, the German Bundestag voted against providing Ukraine with several hundred military transporters.

Hunger in Ukraine

Russia not only attacks civilians but also destroys farmlands and steels grain. Experts claim that a food crisis is becoming a real possibility. TVP World correspondent Krzysztof Panek is in Lviv reporting on the issue.

Bundestag votes against Ukraine aid

German MPs did not agree to the quick handover of several hundred military transporters to Ukraine. The German defense minister warned Bundestag against “plundering” the Bundeswehr’s resourses.

Trauma of war

It has not been possible to determine the precise number of those murdered by the Russians during the war. Russian crimes will continue to affect Ukrainian citizens for many decades after the war ends.

Gas cut off

France’s finance minister has said his country should prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas supplies. Several EU states have already been cut off from Russian gas.

Elections in Japan

Elections for the Chamber of Counselors, the upper house of the Japanese parliament, were held on Sunday, just two days after the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. According to the polls, they were won by the ruling right-wing Liberal Democratic Party of the current prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

Sri Lanka in chaos

The president and prime minister of Sri Lanka agreed to resign as protesters took over the presidential palace and set on fire the prime minister’s private residence. Sri Lanka has been covered by chaos since the country’s economy began to collapse.

COVID-19 in the Czech Republic

Among other European countries, the Czech Republic is grappling with another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 infections registered in the past 24 hours – the most since late April, when the country’s spring wave of infections was waning.

Dangers of San Fermin

More injuries have been reported in the San Fermin festival bull runs. Weekends attract more people making it difficult for runners to get out of the raging bulls. Several people have been hospitalised, some of them gored by the bulls.

World News’ guest

The guest of World News was Victor Tregubov, columnist and co-leader of the Ukrainian Democratic Axe party.