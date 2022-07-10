Ukraine disappointed by Canada’s decision to hand back Nord Stream 1 turbines

Ukraine’s energy and foreign ministries said on Sunday they were “deeply disappointed” by Canada’s decision to hand back repaired Siemens turbines used for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.

“On the day this decision was announced, the Russian Federation army shelled residential neighbourhoods in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Crooked Horn and several towns in the Zaporizhzhya region. The Russian Federation acted like a terrorist state that deliberately attacks homes and other civilian infrastructure facilities. Civilians were killed, and dozens of people are injured,” the Ukrainian Energy Ministry wrote in a statement posted on their government website.

“The transfer of the turbine to Nord Stream 1 will allow Russia to continue using energy as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe. We call on the Canadian authorities to cancel their decision and ensure that the sanctions work in their entirety,” the statement pointed out.

According to the ministry returning the turbines would amount to adjusting the sanctions imposed on Moscow “to the whims of Russia.”

In turn, German officials praised Canada’s decision to hand back the turbines. A German government spokesperson said Germany welcomed “the decision of our Canadian friends and allies”.

Last month Russia cited the delayed return of the turbines as the reason behind its reduction of flows to 40 per cent of capacity through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe.

On Friday Moscow said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbines were returned, while Ukraine has said returning the equipment would breach sanctions.

On Saturday Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources wrote in a statement posted on social media that “Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Simens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany, supporting Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transit away from Russian oil and gas.”

More sanctions to make up for handing over the turbines

In addition to the special permit for the turbines, Canada said it would expand sanctions against Russia’s energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.

Canada’s new sanctions “will apply to land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

She stated that “Canada is unwavering in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin’s unjustifiable war has affected millions in Ukraine and across the world. That is why we will continue to target the Russian regime’s coffers. Canada will not relent in pressuring the Russian regime”.

