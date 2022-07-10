Russia tries to recruit criminals to fight in Ukraine: HUR

In Russian ‘penal colonies’ prisoners are being recruited to fight against Ukraine as ‘private military companies employees’, and those willing to join are offered an amnesty after 6 months of service, reports Ukraine’s military intelligence HUR.

The reason for Russians to use these types of ‘soldiers’ is caused by the high losses among Russian regular soldiers in Ukraine, as reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

The ‘recruitment’ is being organised in penal colonies near St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novogorod, Adygei Republic and Rostov, says HUR. According to the reports, the recruiting centres do not differentiate prisoners in categories based on their criminal past – even if they were sentenced for murder or other heavy criminal charges. All of them are promised to leave penal colonies after 6 months of service.

As reported by the Ukrainian military intelligence the organisers of the recruitment are the employees of the Russian General Staff. The recruits are being told that the army needs an additional 10 thousand soldiers in 2 months. Those recruited will be sent to the Donbas to fight in the areas of Izium, Sloviansk and Bakhmut.

Prisoners who volunteer for the war are gathered at the training ground at Molkino near Krasnodar. This training ground has long been considered by independent media as a training centre for the so-called Wagner group – a Russian mercenary force.