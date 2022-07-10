Poland collecting money to buy drone for Ukraine

Inspired by the fundraising effort launched by the Lithuanian public, the Poles are collecting money to buy a drone for Ukraine. According to a Ukrainian activist in Poland, Natalia Panchenko, the fundraising campaign has already raised around the equivalent of 2 mln USD.

More than 62,000 people have already donated money to the “Buy Ukraine a Bayraktar” campaign, which has been running since June 28 on the Zrzutka.pl crowdfunding platform. In a little over a week, Poland had already collected around a third of the cost of the drone.

Lithuania sent a Bayraktar drone to Ukraine on July 7, for which the whole country raised money. Turkish manufacturer Baykar, touched by the zeal of Lithuanians, decided to donate the drone for free.

The decision by the Turkish drone maker to donate the drone after Lithuanians raised EUR 5.9 million to buy it for Ukraine made it possible to re-allocate the funds. EUR 1.5 million were allocated for arming the drone, and the rest of the amount donated will be spent on other measures to support Ukraine, which the fundraiser will decide.

The Bayraktar TB2 drone has played a crucial role in defending Ukraine. Prior to Russia’s full-scale war since February 24, Ukraine had about 20 drones, but on June 28 Reznikov said his ministry now has up to 50 drones.