German daily ‘Welt’ website blocked in Russia

On Sunday the Russian state media regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced that the website of the German daily ‘Welt’ has been blocked in the country at the request of the Russian prosecutor’s office.

No reason was given for the decision. The welt.de page was on the ever-growing list of media outlets banned by Roskomnadzor.

Since the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the newspaper has published information in Russian on their aggression against Ukraine. Most independent information is censored in Russia.

In early March, the European Union imposed sanctions on Russian media outlets RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik, considered the main tools of Kremlin propaganda.

The UK also imposed sanctions against state media organisations, including Kremlin-funded TV-Novosti which owns RT, and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls news agency Sputnik.