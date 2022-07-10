South African bar shooting killing 19 and wounding multiple

The carnage took place shortly after midnight, when an unknown number of gunmen entered the Orlando East tavern, in the township of Soweto on the outskirts of the main city Johannesburg, spraying bullets at its patrons.

Police confirmed that there had been another random shooting at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg, about 500 km southeast of Soweto, killing four people and wounding eight.

In both cases, the gunmen fled the scene and have yet to be identified. The police spokesperson said in a public statement that the officials do not believe the incidents are linked, due to the discrepancy in geographical location.

South Africa is one of the countries with the highest account of street violence with 20,000 people murdered every year, one of the highest per-capita murder rates globally. Soweto is the largest of the country’s Black townships, with widespread poverty, youth unemployment and violence.