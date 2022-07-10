Hold your breath – Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival

On Saturday hundreds of divers and snorkelers took part in the Lower Keys 38th Annual Underwater Music Festival held at the Looe Key Sanctuary Preservation Area in Florida, southeast US. The main focus of the event was coral reef protection.

Presented by the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce and coordinated by US1 Radio, the festival introduced participants to the Keys’ coral reef while encouraging environmentally responsible diving and reef protection.

Many participants dressed as sea creatures mimicked playing musical instruments underwater while listening to ocean-themed songs including the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” and the theme from “The Little Mermaid.”

Highlights from Saturday’s Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival held at Looe (pronounced Lou) Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary about 6 miles south of Big Pine Key. Some divers had fun pretending to play musical instruments underwater. 📸 Mike Papish pic.twitter.com/vqAhgmJaT3

— The Florida Keys (@thefloridakeys) July 10, 2022

Music was broadcast by the radio station and piped underwater via speakers suspended beneath boats, providing a “sub-sea soundtrack” for participants exploring Looe Key Reef’s tropical fish and coral formations. They described the music as ethereal, a bit muted but emanating from all directions.

The unique listening experience featured diver awareness messages that stressed the importance of not touching corals or leaving trash underwater, using mooring buoys instead of anchoring when boating, respecting dive flags and other ways of minimising environmental impacts on coral reefs.