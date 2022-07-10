15 dead, over 30 under rubble after Russian rocket strike in Donetsk region

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, the region’s governor said on Sunday.

Ukraine also reported clashes with Russian troops on fronts in the east and south, as the United States sought to marshal international support in opposing Moscow’s invasion.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar. Apart from at least 15 dead residents confirmed so far, over 30 people are likely trapped in the rubble.

Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Russians hit civilians with rockets. Several people died, there are now more than 30 people under the rubble.

This terrorism must be stopped.

Ukraine needs more heavy weapons. pic.twitter.com/5JXpeKTq0I

— Serhii Sternenko (@sternenko) July 10, 2022

The rescue work is still going on at the spot.

Donetsk, as well as Luhansk – provinces, parts of which were held by pro-Russian rebels before the conflict began in February – comprise the eastern industrial region of Donbas that Russia is seeking to take over.

Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces were gathering in the area of the village of Bilohorivka. “The enemy is… shelling the surrounding settlements, carrying out air strikes, but is still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region,” he said on Telegram.

“During the last night alone, the Russians launched seven artillery barrages and four rocket strikes,” he added.

Russia claims to have taken control over all of Luhansk province last weekend.