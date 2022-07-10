US, Thailand to shore up regional support, counter China push

The United States and Thailand signed agreements on Sunday to deepen the countries’ already strong ties as Washington steps up its efforts to counter China’s expanding influence in Asia.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai pledged to advance partnerships in climate change, law enforcement and security cooperation.

Mr Blinken’s visit comes a day after he met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 foreign minister’s meeting. He will also meet with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.”

“We are taking the partnership between us fully into the 21st century,” Mr Blinken said, adding that Thailand is an important ally “in a region that is shaping the trajectory of the century”.

The US official last year postponed a trip to Thailand, the country’s oldest ally in Asia, after halting a regional tour when a COVID-19 case was found in the press corps accompanying him.

The Biden administration has sought to shore up ties with a region that had become uncertain about US commitment during a period of perceived neglect under Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. At that time, China expanded its influence while pushing investment and trade integration.

“We have also laid the foundation for the next 190 years,” the Thai foreign minister said, as the two countries prepare to mark 190 years of relations next year.