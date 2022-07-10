Germany and France fight for oil from Poland

Poland will not deliver oil via the oil port in Gdańsk to the German Schwedt Refinery (PCK), because the crude oil available via this route has been bought up by the French for the Leuna facility, according to biznesalert.pl.

Both refineries drew 100 percent of their oil from Russia before the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine, the website pointed out.

Germany’s Schwedt Refinery, whose majority stake (54.17 pct) is held by the Russian oil company Rosneft, processes around 12 million tonnes of oil a year, currently sourcing crude oil via the Druzhba (Friendship) Pipeline, which connects Russia to Central Europe.

Germany has decided to end the supply of Russian oil at the end of this year and is looking for alternative supply routes for PCK. One of these directions is to be the port of Rostock, Germany, but its maximum capacity is 6 million tonnes. An alternative would be the Gdańsk oil port, but the Polish side made a condition that Rosneft would be expropriated by Germany before deliveries would start, and this has not happened.

In addition, according to the German regional newspaper Märkische Oderzeitung, Gdańsk will no longer send oil for PCK because the crude oil has already been bought up by both domestic Polish refineries and by the French side for the Leuna refinery.

As the newspaper assessed, the Germans have long since missed opportunities to become independent of Russia when it comes to oil supplies.