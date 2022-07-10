LIVE: 137th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 July 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine explained details of yesterday’s explosions in #Chornobaivka.

“Ukrainian rocket and artillery units carried out two strikes on enemy command posts, equipment and ammunition depots near Chornobaivka,” the General Staff stated. pic.twitter.com/K3OxQ256Xd

“Locals don’t want to send their children to these schools, but they are scared,” a local history teacher from Kherson Oblast told RFE/RL.

Artillerymen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of #Ukraine smashed a column of #Russian invaders in the #Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/AyIcLs9ymo

