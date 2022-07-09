The mobster actor of all time, Tony Sirico dies at 79

One of the most renowned gangster film actors Tony Sirico died yesterday at 79. The actor was most famous for his legendary role of Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos, as well as numerous Martin Scorsese films.

Gennaro Anthony Sirico was born in New York, Brooklyn on July 29, 1942, as the son of Jerry Sirico, and Marie (Cappelluzzo) Sirico.





Following the passing of Tony Sirico on Friday at the age of 79, stars of 'The Sopranos' honored their fellow cast member in a series of touching personal remembrances that captured the actor’s unique and infectious personality. https://t.co/djbXyhEIK6

— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 9, 2022

His extraordinary image was captured in the Rolling Stone cover in 2001, Paulie stood with a baseball bat casually slung over his right shoulder. It was a well-known fact that non of the film crew was allowed to ever touch his characteristic hairstyle.





Tony Sirico was a tremendous, one-of-a-kind talent. On The Sopranos, his legendary performance as the unwavering Paulie Walnuts cemented him as an icon, beloved for his one-liners and steadfast devotion. He will be sorely missed by the HBO family. pic.twitter.com/Hj7SlamGrT

— HBO (@HBO) July 9, 2022

Thanks to his great humorous and bitter role as an old-generation gangster in The Sopranos he gained a huge audience of fans that felt connected to the actor. One of the most important performances was his acting in the “Pine Barrens” episode of the series, considered by some as the best episode of The Sopranos.





RIP Tony Sirico.

Paulie will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/EWkMG4arJT

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2022