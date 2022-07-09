President Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dismissed five Ukrainian ambassadors, including the ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk. Zelenskyy also dismissed four other ambassadors in Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic, and India.

On Monday, the German daily “Bild” wrote, citing several sources in Kyiv, that Andriy Melnyk may leave Germany by autumn and will return to Ukraine. “Bild” claimed that there are plans in Kyiv for Melnyk to leave the post of ambassador in Berlin and move to serve in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and probably to become deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Andriy Melnyk has been dismissed from the post of #Ukraine's ambassador to Germany. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Ukrainian president on July 9.

Zelenskyy also fired the ambassadors to Hungary, the Czech Republic, Norway and India. pic.twitter.com/w5ANAs3fsK

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 9, 2022

Andriy Melnyk, 46 yars old, served as the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany for eight years. As recalled by “Bild” the diplomat has recently been criticized for statements in which he defended the leader of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera.