Abe’s killer motivated by mother’s financial ruin: Japanese media

The man responsible for killing Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former Prime Minister, was reportedly motivated by the belief that Mr Abe was linked to a religious group the perpetrator blamed for his mother’s financial ruin.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old whom his neighbours described as a loner, spent months planning the attack with a homemade firearm, the law enforcement authorities told the press on Saturday.

Yamagami supposedly believed Abe had promoted a religious group that his mother went bankrupt donating to. “My mother got wrapped up in a religious group and I resented it,” the assasin told the police according to the media, although police declined to officially comment on the details of the investigation for now. The media have not named the religious group he was reportedly upset with.