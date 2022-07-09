UK defence minister rules himself out of leadership race

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (52), one of the favourites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced on Saturday he had decided not to run in the leadership contest.

Mr Wallace’s popularity has recently grown with the Conservative party members, exceeding that of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis, according to Conservative Home.

After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party. I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support. 1/2

— Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) July 9, 2022

The Defence Secretary explained he needed to stay focused on his current job.

It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe. I wish the very best of luck to all candidates and hope we swiftly return to focusing on the issues that we are all elected to address. 2/2

— Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) July 9, 2022

Four Conservative lawmakers have officially confirmed their desire to be the next leader so far, but about a dozen others are also expected to run for the job. Wallace did not say who he would be backing.