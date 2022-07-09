Opposition leader says shorter working week is good solution

Tusk added that, in order to combat unemployment, some countries have been testing a four-day working week.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s main opposition party, has said that a pilot programme of a four-day working week will be ready before next year’s parliamentary election.

“The labour market has never before changed so dynamically, and has never been so flexible and demanding at the same time,” said Tusk, who leads the centrist Civic Platform (PO) and is a former prime minister, during a Meet Up PO New Generation meeting with young people in the north-western city of Szczecin on Saturday.

Referring to technological progress, which, in his opinion, does not have to result in an unemployment increase, Tusk said that the point was to adjust the labour market to new trends, like, for instance, automation.

Tusk added that, in order to combat unemployment, some countries have been testing a four-day working week.

Having admitted that this was not a solution for today, Tusk stated that he would recommend that work on a pilot programme of a shorter working week should start immediately after his party had won the election.

“Undoubtedly, the solution implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, namely, working from home, as well as modern know-how will surely make us focus on the length of working time as soon as we have taken over responsibility for the state,” he concluded.