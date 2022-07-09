Warsaw museum brings Białoszewski back to life

Ludmiła Murawska and Miron Białoszewski riding a Warsaw tram in 1959.
Marek Piasecki/J. Turowicz-Piasecki, Fundacja Archeologia Fotografii
The Wola branch of the Museum of Warsaw has put on a show which highlights the life and times of one of the capital’s most well-known – yet most-forgotten – writers and artists, Miron Białoszewski.
Host John Beauchamp visits the exhibition and speaks with curators Agnieszka Karpowicz and Magdalena Staroszczyk.
More information on the exhibition can be found HERE.
