Estonian PM regains majority in parliament

On Friday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ liberal Reform Party announced that it reached an agreement to form a majority coalition in the parliament, following a month of negotiations.

The Estonian PM removed her junior coalition partner, the Centre Party, on June 3 after it sided with a far-right group in parliament to vote down a government reform on primary education.



The Reform Party launched negotiations with the conservative Isamaa Party and the centre-left Social Democratic Party on June 11.



“Following today’s agreements, the three political parties will form a joint government coalition”, the Reform party said in a statement on Friday.



The agreement

The parties, which will have 56 seats in the 101-member parliament, agreed to vote to switch to the Estonian language only for pre-school and primary education by 2024. Almost a quarter of Estonian’s population is ethnically Russian, according to government figures.



Kallas told news portal Deli she agreed to resign, at a later date, and get reappointed by the new majority as part of forming a new cabinet.



The next election in the European Union nation of 1.3 million people is scheduled for March 2023.