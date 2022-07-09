Two gored, six hospitalised in third Pamplona bull run

At least two runners were gored in the leg and a total of six were transferred to hospital after Pamplona’s third bull run of the San Fermín Festival, emergency services said on Saturday.

The gorings were the first since the running of the bulls kicked off on Wednesday. Four other people were taken to hospital due to concussions and other injuries.

More injuries are reported in the bull run as the event attracts more people on weekends, making it more difficult for runners to move.

The world-famous annual event, which attracts thousands of thrill-seekers from around the world, was made famous when it was featured in Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises”.

The Second running of the bulls of San Fermín 2022. #Pamplona #Spain #Trending #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/tiLyvPp4BE

— The World Reviews (@tworldreviews) July 8, 2022

At least 16 runners have lost their lives down the years, the last casualty being a man gored by a bull in 2009.

San Fermín Festival

There are eight runs in total, and usually, each lasts between three and five minutes. They end at the bullring, where the animals are corralled before reappearing in the evening bullfight when they are killed.

Furthermore, the event offers “a wide range of proposals such as concerts, open-air evening dances, fireworks, exhibitions, street entertainment, children’s and family activities,” the local government website states.

The San Fermin festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Animal rights groups want it banned for good.