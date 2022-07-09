LIVE: 136th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine’s forces dig in, hoping to stall Russia’s military advance through the eastern Donbas region. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth up to USD 400 million for Ukraine on Friday, including four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and more ammunition.

Residents of the occupied southern regions of Ukraine, especially #Kherson and #Zaporizhzhia, should be evacuated "by all available means", states Deputy Prime Minister of #Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

The experts believe that Russian forces will continue to conduct more-limited offensive operations in this sector and elsewhere along the front line as they recognize the danger of allowing the Ukrainians to seize the initiative and initiate an offensive of their own.

