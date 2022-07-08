Pulse of Culture 8.07

Pärnu Opera Days 2022 in Estonia is underway, it showcased “The Haunted Manor” by Stanisław Moniuszko produced by the Polish Royal Opera. Giving the event a Polish cultural and historical element.

The Sopot Classic International Music Festival taking place in the north of Poland is coming to an end. It is an event for all types of classical music from all corners of the world.

Also coming to a finale is the Haute Couture Week that took place in Paris, showcasing the most exquisite fabrics and designs, with the most luxurious tailored works.

Dubai opened a new library in the Museum of the Future capable of accommodating up to 1000 visitors and offering access over 1 mln books and over 6 mln articles.

28th Krystyna Jamroz International Music Festival took place once again in Busko-Zdrój for all opera and music lovers to enjoy.