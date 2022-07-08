Poland has sent to Ukraine all committed weapons – German daily

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland is the most committed supplier of arms to Ukraine by providing 100 percent of all promised weapons, the German tabloid Bild wrote on Friday.

“As Russia has been conducting a brutal invasion of Ukraine for 135 days now Western countries have been supplying Kyiv with weapons but the pace of supplies is slowing down,” said the paper.

The paper cited a report by the Institute for World Economy (IfW) in Kiel, which analyses the extent to which Western countries’ announcements have actually been implemented that shows that Poland leads in terms of its commitment to supply arms by providing 100 percent of the promised weapons, worth EUR 1.8 billion.

There are also other countries which have provided Ukraine with all the promised weapons, but the value of the supplies is much smaller. These include Latvia (EUR 220 million), France (EUR 160 million) and Italy (EUR 150 million).

The UK has already sent to Ukraine 90.7 percent of the committed arms and Canada has donated 82.5 percent of the promised arms, the report said.

The US has so far provided 38.4 percent of the total EUR 2.33 billion of its promised weapons.

According to Bild, “Germany lags far behind” against this background.

“We promised weapons worth 675 million euros, and so far we have provided only 39.9 percent of it,” the daily wrote.

So far the West promised aid worth a total of EUR 80.7 billion. However, from June 8 to July 1, the arm deliveries to Ukraine decreased compared to previous months.