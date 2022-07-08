Russia no match for NATO, but still dangerous: defence expert

The differences between the Russian Army and the armed forces of NATO countries as well as the situation on the frontline in Ukraine were discussed at TVP World by defence expert Rafał Wiejak. In his opinion, NATO has a huge advantage in terms of equipment, training and experience as most of the Russian soldiers are equipped with Cold-War era weapons and are not well trained.

The Ukrainian army is very strong in terms of morale but may be lacking some modern equipment like helmets or protective gear. Rafał Wiejak claimed that Western countries focus on sending heavy weaponry like missiles, tanks and artillery, while they forget basic soldier equipment, which has to be bought by recruits on their own.

Such equipment may be needed even more as Russians have changed their tactics recently. It is clear that in the recent Donetsk and Lugansk assaults invaders use more flexible tactics and more advanced communications.

“I think this is the first step to a completely new war. Ukrainians get a lot of new rocket and grenade launchers from the US, England and Poland and I hope it would be enough to stop the Russian war machine,” Wiejak said.

He also warned against buying cheap protective and medical equipment for Ukrainians as its quality may be not up to war standards.

Wiejak believes that the morale of Ukrainian soldiers increases steadily as they defend their own territory and their freedom. On the other hand, the Russians are putting more experienced troops on the frontline as opposed to the earlier stages of the war when mostly poorly-trained reservists were deployed.

Russia still has large reserves

Wiejak also said that Russia and its satellite countries still have large reserves of military equipment and resources that can be used in the war in Ukraine.

Despite using thousands of rockets and bombs every day Russian Army still has huge stocks of such weapons and the arms industry is capable of supplying even more. Even sanctions imposed on Russia by the West cannot stop the output of military factories as they are still supplied by many former Soviet republics.