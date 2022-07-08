Poland’s central bank head rules out euro

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapiński said he would not allow the country to join the eurozone while he was in his current job.

Glapiński, who was in May reelected for a second six-year term of office, has long opposed euro adoption.

On Friday he said that “there is enormous pressure from one of our neighbours to adopt the euro in Poland… As long as I am the president of the NBP (the National Bank of Poland – PAP), Poland will not enter the euro zone.”

He added that adopting the euro would make “perhaps impossible” Polish attempts to re-arm and purchase the most modern equipment.

“We have to pursue monetary policy on our own, maintain our economic growth and employment,” Glapiński said.

“The fury of supporters of the other path, of joining the retinue of Germany, results from the fact that by my re-election… this path has been blocked for some time,” he added.