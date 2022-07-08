Eastern Express 8.07

The European Council decided to grant Tbilisi prospect of EU membership instead of candidacy, while putting forward a number of legal and institutional conditions which the country needs to meet in order to receive formal candidate status as an EU member. Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party has presented a strategy for fulfilling the twelve conditions presented by the European Council, but will it be enough?

The Georgian Dream party presented its strategy for meeting the 12 requirements established by the European Council, for giving the nation candidate status for European Union membership by the end of the year, last week.

Some of the more pressing requirements listed by the European Council include mending domestic political depolarisation, de-oligarchisation and judicial reform. The Georgian government has proposed various new types of governmental organizations to target each of the issues.

In an effort to open up the domestic political scene, the chairman of the Georgian Dream also announced that the electoral threshold for Georgia’s parliamentary elections would be lowered from 5 to 3 percent within a month of Georgia becoming a candidate for EU membership.

It remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough, but the road ahead of Georgia’s candidacy will no doubt be a bumpy one.

Eastern Express’ Guest

The guest for this edition of Eastern Express, Giorgi Kanashvili, Political Scientist from Georgia, helps unpack the hurdles standing in the way of Georgia’s bid to the European Union.