While German politicians elect their judges, Poland’s reforms are questioned

Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said that the German judiciary is much more politicised than the Polish one. He added that as of today 16 regional ministers and 16 MPs have elected 15 federal judges.

“German politicians elect judges, but it is Poland that is accused of politically influencing the judiciary and it is Poland that has EU funds blocked,” Kaleta wrote on social media.

He points out that the European Commission accuses Poland of breaching EU treaties in allowing MPs to select members of the National Judicial Council (KRS). “Then judges, who have a majority in KRS, select judges for Poland’s major judicial institutions. In Germany, judges are elected directly by politicians, so who is more politically influenced?” Kaleta said.

He drew attention to how the absurd accusation provides the source of all debates in the European Parliament and the reasons for blocking further reforms of the Polish judiciary.

“It is not a problem in Germany, but Poland has its EU funds blocked because of that,” Kaleta concluded.

The EU-funded National Recovery Plan (KPO) for Poland has been suspended by the European Council until Poland agrees to withdraw the proposed reforms of its judiciary system, which the EU considers to be too political.