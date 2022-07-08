Another Polish cemetery desecrated in Belarus

Unknown perpetrators destroyed crosses on the Polish graves of Home Army soldiers in the village of Kaczyczy in the Grodno region of Belarus. The incident was reported by Radio Svaboda.

Belarusian authorities have not yet made any statement on the matter.



Poland strongly condemns acts of vandalism targeting resting places.

While those of over 1.2 million Red Army soldiers are under permanent protection in 🇵🇱, Belarus sadly fails to hold up to the same standards.

Instead, we witness another blatant lie to cover up the truth.

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) July 8, 2022

Another burial place of soldiers of the #Polish Home Army was destroyed in #Belarus. Viewers of @Bielsat_pl noticed that the crosses on the mass graves near the village of Kachichi, #Hrodna region, have disappeared.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2022

Earlier Belarusian authorities levelled a Polish World War Two memorial in the village of Mikuliszki, western Belarus, where the graves of the Polish Home Army (AK) soldiers who died in combat in the area in 1944 were located.



Chargé d'affaires in Belarus Marcin Wojciechowski laid flowers on the graves of 🇵🇱 soldiers of the Home Army at the cemetery in Mikuliszki that has been barbarically razed to the ground.

The places of 🇵🇱 national memory in Belarus will not be forgotten.

Glory to the Heroes! https://t.co/BeE2lLNgwq

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) July 5, 2022

MFA condemns violation of Polish national memorial sites

“Poland has received with indignation reports regarding the levelling to the ground of the Polish Home Army (AK) memorial in Mikuliszki, in the Grodno region,” The Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement on Tuesday.



The Foreign Ministry stated that Poland “condemns all acts desecrating the memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the defence of their homeland.”



“Poland appeals to the Minsk authorities to give up practices which look like the darkest pages from the history of the communist regime,” the ministry said, adding that this was an unprecedented act directed not only against the history of Belarus, but also against the Polish community in that country.