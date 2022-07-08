Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in federal prison

On Thursday Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to additional 21 years in prison. The former policeman was found guilty of killing George Floyd in May of 2020.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in December, is already serving a sentence of 22,5 years in a Minnesota prison for Floyd’s murder after a trial in state court last year. The federal sentence will run concurrently.

The sentence was the result of a federal civil rights case stating that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes as he was detaining him two years ago.

Chauvin’s guilty plea to the civil rights charges came as part of an agreement with prosecutors under which he would face between 20 and 25 years in federal prison. In that agreement, he admitted for the first time that he was to blame for Floyd’s death.

Chauvin also admitted his guilt in a similar case against John Pope, who was treated violently by the former policeman when in 2017, Pope was only 14 at the time.

George Floyd’s murder and aftermath

During the arrest, George Floyd could be seen in videos pleading for his life before falling still on the road beneath Chauvin’s knee. Later on, Floyd would continue saying that he can’t breathe before losing consciousness. A medical examiner determined that the police restraint stopped Floyd from being able to breathe.

Floyd’s death led to protests, sometimes resulting in riots, in many cities in the United States and around the world against police brutality and racism.

